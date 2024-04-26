Deadpool & Wolverine: Director Confirms No MCU Homework Needed

One of the most-anticipated movies of the summer is easily Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest big-screen blockbuster from Marvel Studios. Deadpool & Wolverine is not only continuing the adventures of its two titular characters, but folding in elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like the Time Variance Authority, as well as cameos of characters from Fox's previous X-Men movies that didn't initially get their due. In recent comments to The Associated Press, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy assured that, despite these franchise connections, the film will be accessible to audiences without needing to do extra "homework."

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy explained. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

How Is Hugh Jackman Returning in Deadpool & Wolverine?

At the moment, it is unclear exactly how Jackman's return in Deadpool & Wolverine will be explained, especially given the character's canonical death in 2017's Logan. Reynolds and Jackman have already confirmed that the events of the film will not undo Logan, and Reynolds has indicated that his biggest priority is to deliver a quality story.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra from the Daredevil and Elektra films of the 2000s.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," Levy shared in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 26th.