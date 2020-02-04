Bob Iger Confirms 10 Marvel Shows in Development for Disney+

Speaking on Disney's quarterly earnings call, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger made a huge confirmation about the future of Marvel Studios content on Disney+. Iger opened up about the future of content on the streaming service, and how Disney doesn't feel pressure to develop shows faster for Disney+, and with it confirmed a solid number of Marvel shows being worked on for the service.

After spotlighting the recently teased The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, Iger said: "There are seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or pre-production."

So what are these shows exactly? Previously confirmed Marvel Studios shows in development for Disney+ are What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, which totals to just five shows, leaving two less than Iger said. it's certainly possible that Iger was referring to two untitled shows coming from Marvel Studios, but the likely answer is perhaps not as exciting.

The remaining two shows Iger teased are almost certainly the two non-fiction shows in development from Marvel for Disney+. Both Marvel's 616, “an anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window," and Marvel's Storyboards, a series following Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada "as he explores the origin stories and creative drives of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences," have both been announced as being in the works, which brings the total number of confirmed Marvel shows on Disney+ to ten.

Sadly as of this writing it doesn't seem like there are any other Marvel Studios shows in development for Disney+, at least none that Disney and Marvel are comfortable announcing at this point. When announcing the complete Phase Four of Marvel, Kevin Feige previously teased that the studio already has Phase Five completely mapped out as well, meaning that more shows are definitely on their way, but Marvel just isn't saying what they are yet.

"We debated what we should announce today," Feige told MTV News after San Diego Comic-Con 2019. "Should we announce Phase Four and Five? We’ve planned them out, we’ve got five years down the road and I was like, I think eleven projects in two years is plenty having not mentioned anything for two or three years."

