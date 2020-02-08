Scarlett Johansson Sports a New Look for Black Widow Reshoots

The cast and crew for Black Widow have reassembled momentarily to start reshoots for the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. Spotted Friday in Los Angeles, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff was seen spotting a new look compared to what we've seen in trailers. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Johansson's assassin-turned-Avenger can be seen sporting braids while wearing a green turtleneck and black vest.

In a few of the pictures, thecharacter is pulling her best Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as she drove an Audi for some close-up shots. You can see all of the pictures on the Daily Mail site here. It's unclear how long the Black Widow reshoots are currently planned for.

Once heralded as an unwelcome sight because of a host of reasons, reshoots have since become a planned part for most major blockbusters. Typically set months after principal photography ends, the availability for reshoots allow studios to test screen the movie to various audiences to gauge reactions before going back to the drawing board to add or tweak scenes in time for the film's theatrical release.

Last year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said reshoots are a major part of the Marvel production process. "'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" the producer said at the time.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Black Widow races into theaters May 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

