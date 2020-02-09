Avengers: Endgame Fan Turns Coffee Bean Into Thanos

If you're a fan of coffee and the Mad Titan hell-bent on intergalactic anarachy, sculptor Valeriano Fatica has the perfect sculpt for you. The Italian artist has risen to prominence as a fruit and vegetable carver and now, his Thanos coffee bean is on the verge of going viral online. The Thanos coffee bean is just the latest in a whole slate of projects surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other coffee bean sculptures include Nick Fury, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and Baby Groot.

After each bean is carved, Fatica uploads a timelapse episode to his website before listing said sculpture on his store. If you're interested in any of them, you can visit the artist's online store here.

Since making his full debut in Avengers: Infinity War, Josh Brolin's take on Thanos has become nothing short of a pop culture icon. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, the character worked so well because of Brolin's performance.

"The answer to why Thanos worked is Josh Brolin," Feige explained in Avengers: Endgame - The Official Movie Special. "The reason Thanos is now this iconic movie villain is because they understand where he was coming from is because of Josh Brolin. People put 'villain' in quotes when they’re talking about Thanos."

He added, "We introduced Thanos for the first time at the end of the very first Avengers film. Joss Whedon wrote in the very end of his draft this little tag where a character turns around and smiles. We didn’t say the name, but fans recognized that purple profile. That was the beginning of planting a flag saying, 'We could be going here; we could be building towards Thanos.' People who read the comic books knew that meant building towards The Infinity Gauntlet."

Thanos can be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, now streaming on Netflix, and Avengers: Endgame, which is streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this August, The Eternals on November 6th,WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

