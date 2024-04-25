Spider-Man 4: Sam Raimi Addresses Potential Story Ideas

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi revealed some of his ideas around Spider-Man 4. The Wrap asked the Evil Dead filmmaker about the constant rumors surrounding a Sony Pictures sequel to his popular trilogy. Raimi says that there's no script written. But, he did share some rough ideas about how they would start the process if the studio ever gave him a call. As with all of his Spider-Man work, the director put the trials and tribulation of Peter Parker front and center. Everything that Spidey faces is a direct mirror to his own personal struggles. The villain even ends up flowing outward from that philosophy. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

"I think if we were to make a fourth Spider-Man film, we'd have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire's character would be going on and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth personally," Raimi said on the red carpet. "And I hope that the villain would be chosen based on a representation of that obstacle."

When asked if he had thought about that obstacle just yet, Raimi replied, "I haven't because I'd have to know what the next thing that character has to learn. I'd have to talk with Tobey, and the writers, and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be."

Will Spider-Man 4 Happen?

Spider-Man 4 rumors are something the Internet just can't shake right now. Social media is trying to will this one into existence just like the Daredevil fans did with their reinvention. However, that seems to be a ways off for Spider-Man. Nevertheless, ComicBook.com talked to Thomas Haden Church recently about the prospect of a reunion. The actor thinks a Raimi sequel could happen. With those thoughts, he keeps the torch burning in hopes that everything works out.

"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," Church continued. "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," the actor responded when ComicBook.com's Chris Killian suggested Secret Wars as another opporutnity for an appearance. "But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

