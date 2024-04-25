Fortnite Is Adding New Thor: Ragnarok Skins for Hulk and Hela

Fortnite leaks and datamines have long been pointing to another Marvel-themed season on the horizon, and while we don't yet know what Epic Games has planned for that, it seems that some new Marvel skins are at least on the way very soon. Fortnite dataminers have uncovered evidence of skins for Hulk and Hela to be added to Fortnite to give players these two Marvel characters as outfits based on their appearances from the beloved Thor: Ragnarok movie. Like other bigtime crossovers, these base skins will also expectedly be accompanied by other related items like pickaxes and more to round out the Hulk and Hela collections.

Twitter user and Fortnite insider Shiina was among several who shared images like the one below that showed the new Fortnite skins ahead of their releases. Hulk is clad in his gladiatorial gear as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok with what looks like a set of pickaxes, a weapon wrap, and a back bling to complete the set. Based on what's been shown so far, it seems like Hela only comes with a pickaxe, but both skins will most likely have alternate styles, too.

Given that these skins haven't been revealed yet, it's not 100% certain, but it's most likely that they'll go straight to the Item Shop for purchase there without any associated challenges to earn you parts of the new Marvel cosmetics. A release date isn't known either, but they're expected to be released at some point next week. As Shiina suggested, there's a chance that other Marvel skins could be returning to the shop very soon as well to give you another shot at them if you missed out previously.

The Marvel collection in Fortnite is pretty robust at this point and has come a long way since Black Widow and other Marvel heroes helped kicked off the collaboration. Hulk himself, for example, is already in the game albeit with a different look showcasing his more traditional appearance, though styles and alternate skins for the same character are nothing new anyway. Hela is not yet in the game at all, so this'll be a first for her.

Other collabs Fortnite has on the horizon includes more to do with Billie Eilish after it was just revealed that the artist would indeed be appearing in Fortnite, a reveal that only adds more legitimacy to the leaked roadmap. There's also a Fall Guys crossover coming, too, though that one won't be releasing as expected and has since been pushed back to a later date. Unfortunately for Nintendo fans, crossovers with IPs from that company seem unlikely now that we now know why Nintendo hasn't played ball in the past with collabs dealing with characters such as Samus.