They were born mutants: the next stage of human evolution. Possessing powers and abilities of genetic origin, they use their unique gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them. From outcasts to outlaws, they are the Uncanny X-Men: Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine. The flagship X-Men title mutates again with the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men, which will end with the Krakoan Age in June. And then, in August, Marvel Comics relaunches the X-books with Uncanny X-Men #1, one of three flagship titles set in the all-new X-Men: From the Ashes era.

Marvel already announced that Gail Simone (Marvel's Deadpool and Agent X, DC's Batgirl and Birds of Prey) will write Uncanny, with art by David Marquez (Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man, All-New X-Men). Now the publisher has released the cover (below) and new details about the core series, which sees Rogue leading the X-Men from their new base in Louisiana. (Meanwhile, Cyclops leads his own X-Men team in the Alaska-set X-Men, by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, while Kate Pryde and Emma Frost set up in Chicago in Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men.)

The official synopsis: "With Professor X gone and his school transformed into a nightmare reflection of itself, the series sees Rogue step up to be the pillar of Xavier's dream alongside Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee. From their new base of operations in New Orleans, the Uncanny X-Men are back to being the outlaw heroes the world hates and fears-and the light in the darkness for mutants everywhere! Mutantkind made a big statement with Krakoa, and now, life is harder for them than ever before, but Rogue's X-Men will be there to welcome mutants to their new found family.

"A core group of essential X-Men rise From the Ashes to face a world without a home-and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and Rogue reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together... but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men."

"Most of my time lately has been spent trying to keep my brain from exploding right out of my skull from this book," Simone said in a statement. "It's either the fun of all my favorite mutants acting in surprising and wonderful ways, the impossibly brilliant work of the art team, or the thrilling collaboration with all the other writers, but somehow every DAY is just filled with some kind of manic joy. Ever since I took the book, I've been scribbling notes and plots and bits of dialogue day and night. I feel like a kid at a carnival. Who DOESN'T want to write Rogue and Jubilee and Gambit all the rest?"

"Uncanny X-Men is the book that made me fall in love with comics," Marquez said. "It's been a dream come true getting to work with Gail, Matt [Wilson], and the whole Marvel editorial crew under Tom [Brevoort] to put together this story: a badass, heartfelt, action-packed, character driven X-Men mystery. I hope readers have at least half as much fun reading it as we have had making it."

"I absolutely have to take a moment to praise David Marquez," Simone added. "Not only is this going to be one of the best-looking books on the stands, he's simply an idea MACHINE and he makes every single page better than I wrote it. Anyway, come join us, we're having an X adventure and you're all INVITED!"

X-Men #1 hits stands July 10, followed by Uncanny X-Men #1 on August 7 and Exceptional X-Men on September 4.