Iron Man Mark 1 Armor Gets a Redesign

Tony Stark has been put through the proverbial ringer in recent years of Marvel Comics, most recently in coming to terms with his own identity and sentience. The new Iron Man 2020 event is putting that dichotomy to the test in a very specific way, as Tony's half-brother Arno Stark has co-opted the Iron Man suit for his own public purpose. Tony has continued to play an integral part in the event, though -- and that brought a major redesign of one of his most iconic costumes along with it. Spoilers for this week's issue of Iron Man 2020 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens by capitalizing on the previous installment's cliffhanger -- that Tony has been living in secret as the leader of the eventual robot uprising, now that he has made peace with the fact that he's an artificial construct of the real Tony. Tony, who now refers to himself as "Mark One", has been crafting a plan to potentially take down Arno Stark. This is expedited when he learns that Stark Industries is planning to infect every kind of artificial intelligence with an override program, which would turn them into Arno's subservient slaves. Tony and his team begin to suit up and infiltrate Stark Industries -- and he dons a very specific piece of "Mark One" armor while doing so.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The suit is clearly a new take on Tony's original and now-iconic Mark 1 suit, but with a bit of a remix. While the original suit is much more of one cohesive shape, "Mark One" is a bit more DIY, and is adorned with yellow and orange-ish stripes. You can check out a full look at it below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

While it's unclear exactly how long "Mark One's" armor will last in this form, it's certainly a unique balance between Tony's time as the "real Tony", and his sense of starting fresh.

“Like the inexorable turning of pages on a calendar, we’ve been building up to the arrival of 2020 and the advent of Arno Stark as Iron Man ever since this latest run began!,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said when the series was announced. “Here, all of the larger themes we’ve been playing with will come to the fore in a big, sweeping, epic action movie that anyone can enjoy!”

