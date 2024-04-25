Marvel's Thunderbolts*: Taskmaster Actress Shares Set Photo

A behind-the-scenes peek at Thunderbolts*? Olga Kurylenko is up to the task. The Ukrainian actress, who reprises her role from 2021's Black Widow as the masked mimic Taskmaster, shared a new picture from the set of the Marvel Studios movie as production continues. In the photo posted to Instagram, Kurylenko teased her return to the MCU with an on-set shot of a chair inscribed with her character's name, Antonia Dreykov, a master assassin and the once-brainwashed daughter of the Red Room's General Dreykov (Ray Winstone).

Filming has been underway since February, with Kurylenko's Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh confirming the start of production with an unrevealing set tour video. Plot details are being kept locked away on The Raft, but Thunderbolts* assembles characters from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Widow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a motley crew of anti-heroes recruited by the U.S. government.

Thunderbolts* features an ensemble that includes Pugh (Black Widow) as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Ava Starr/Ghost, David Harbour (Black Widow) as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Nick Fury-like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and MCU newcomer Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) as Robert Reynolds/the Sentry.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Producer Kevin Feige confirmed the official title as Thunderbolts* — complete with asterisk — at CinemaCon earlier this month. "We won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out," Feige said of the title change.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025, as part of the MCU Phase 5. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (nèe The Kang Dynasty, May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).