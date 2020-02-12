Marvel Reveals Major Change for Captain Marvel

Marvel's heroes will be undergoing some interesting transformations when their next big event Empyre kicks off, and the changes will be felt across the Marvel Universe. That includes the boss of space herself Captain Marvel, who will be getting a new costume and a new role as part of the Empyre event, and Marvel gave us a glimpse of what that will look like as part of their Pull List reveals. Captain Marvel #18 will be where fans first see Carol's new role, and it has her becoming the Supreme Accuser. Carol will get what looks to be a more Kree inspired take on her Captain Marvel costume (though it could also just the lighting) and a new weapon in the Universal Weapon, which will make the already powerful Cap even deadlier.

The Empyre tie-in will be written by Kelly Thompson with art by Cory Smith and a cover by Jorge Molina, and you can check out the gorgeous cover in the image below.

In addition to Carol, the event will include the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Skrulls, and the Kree, and battles will be waged both in the cosmos and on Earth, with wide-ranging implications.

We can't wait to see what Carol does in this new role, and regardless of how long it lasts, it is sure to be entertaining.

You can check out the full description of Captain Marvel #18 below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #18

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

"CAPTAIN MARVEL IS THE SUPREME ACCUSER!

In the throes of war, Carol finds herself with a bold new role – and a brand-new weapon – the Universal Weapon, in fact. When a Kree soldier bombs a unified city of the Empire, Emperor Hulkling sends his new Accuser to bring down the swift and necessary hammer of justice. But what at first seems like a relatively simple directive will end up challenging Carol on a personal level she had never imagined."

Captain Marvel #18 hits comic stores this May.

