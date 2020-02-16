Black Panther Is Coming to Disney+ Next Month

Disney+ launched late last year and some fans were immediately wondering when their favorite Marvel movies would make their way to the service. Well, the platform just announced that Black Panther will be joining the ranks in March. Disney+’s launch went about as suspected after everyone was able to log on. Most users’ first days with the service yielded the kind of geeking out one would expect from so much content being released onto the web. But, it wouldn’t be long before people were crying out for more. (Ask the people who love Gargoyles all about that.) Still, the company made sure to soothe fans by telling them that there would be more Marvel goodness on the way in short order.

Announcing Black Panther like this is a savvy move for Disney as the film premiered in February as well. All the more curious is the fact that the Mouse doesn’t have it ready for Black History Month in the United States. But, late is better than the alternative and it won’t be long until Disney+ assembles all the Avengers together under one roof. Also, let’s not forget some of those series planned for the platform launch later this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision are up first for that new branch of Marvel Studios output.

When talking about the impact of the film, series villain Michael B. Jordan probably described it best when talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “That movie, honestly, and what it did, the impact that it made in the community in the world, especially for our culture — just representation, man,” Jordan explained. “Being able to see yourself up on screen in a positive way that’s not stereotypical. That’s a position of power, of royalty, regular family dynamics, having history, having that culture, that mythology there was extremely important.”

“Especially Halloween,” he continued. “You know, used to see all these memes, and you see all these costumes and these little kids, these little boys with permanent marker beards looking like Killmonger. And you see all these little girls dressed up like [Wakandan special forces] Dora Milaje, with these bald caps on, stuff like that. And just having that sense of pride of where you come from, your sense of identity, I think, is really powerful.”

Black Panther heads to Disney+ on March 4th.

