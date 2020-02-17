Avengers: Endgame Concept Artist Reveals New Look at War Machine’s Cosmic Armor

Avengers: Endgame is still being dissected on some part of the Internet and fans just can’t get enough. Now, concept artist Phil Saunders showed off a sick version of War Machine’s cosmic armor. Now the hero didn’t have the absolute most screen time in the movie, but he played a part. The Endgame artbook gave fans a bunch of looks at what could have been for the whole team. War Machine had his own share of wild outfits from integrated Quantum Realm suits to wild sci-fi influenced things like floating gear next to him. In the end, the armor he would wear in the final confrontation would end up being the look that most fans will remember from the film. Take a look at the concept down below.

A while ago there were plans for a War Machine movie, but that doesn’t seem very likely anymore. Disney+ is up and rolling, and that could mean some action for Rhodey down the road. Don Cheadle isn’t going to turn down any opportunities. Your number can be called at any moment after all. For now, War Machine is on the sideline until theres a reason to dust the suit off.

"No. We kicked it around a bit," Cheadle previously said. "There was definitely going to be a lot of tension between his job as a military man and his allegiances to the code that he swore an oath to uphold, versus the changing world. I think they probably would have run afoul of each other a little bit, but I don’t know if he would have been a straight fugitive, or if he would have become decommissioned. But there was definitely going to be some tension between those two worlds," he added.

