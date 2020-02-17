Black Widow: New Full Look At Taskmaster Revealed by Topps

The identity of Taskmasker in the upcoming Black Widow movie remains a mystery. Theories about who is under the skull-inspired mask of the film's villain continue to swirl. However, the Taskmaster suit itself is being revealed little by little. Now, after appearing in the trailers and TV spots for Black Widow, the costume has been revealed on a Topps trading card, offering up a clean look at it from top to almost bottom. With the mask and head area fully featured, the Topps trading card inspired by the Black Widow movie's villain cuts off just below the knees, offering a clean view of the costume.

Taskmaster has long been a beloved villain from the pages of Marvel Comics. The character will be bringing its special ability of mimicking its enemies in battle, instantly learning their techniques simply by observing. As for who is playing Taskmaster and how they factor into Natasha Romanoff's history in Budapest remains to be seen.

Check out the new look at Taskmaster on the Topps trading card in the image from the tweet below.

A clear look at Taskmaster's full costume has been revealed in this official new #BlackWidow promo art! (via @Topps) pic.twitter.com/ttXwt05ZgA — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 17, 2020

Taskmaster theories are some of many surorunding the upcoming Black Widow film. While the identity of the film's villain is important, other speculation claims that a main character will be killed off -- or thought to be killed off -- at some point in the movie based on evidence seen in the footage from the film so far. With Natasha guaranteed to survive the film as it is set before her appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, other characters remain at risk of being killed off despite only debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time with this movie.

Black Widow is set for release on May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder n November 5, 2021..

