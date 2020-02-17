Venom 2: First Look at Cletus Kasady Revealed

Marvel fans were treated with quite the reveal during the credits of Sony's first standalone Venom movie back in 2018. Despite being panned critically, Venom was a substantial hit for the studio and used its post-credits scene to set up a direct sequel. Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock was sent to a prison to report on a dangerous serial killer, who turned out to be none other than Cletus Kasady, better known to Marvel Comics fans as Carnage. Woody Harrelson played the villain in the surprising scene and will reprise the role in Venom 2, though it seems he'll be sporting a much different look in his feature-length appearance.

Early Monday morning, Venom star Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share the first look at Woody Harrelson in Venom 2, revealing new threads and a new hairstyle for the villain.

As cheesy as it might have been, that original post-credits scene told fans everything they needed to know about the potential Venom sequel, which hadn't yet been announced, and who would be stepping in as Eddie's antagonist. After a strange and creepy speech, Harrelson's character looked Eddie in the eyes and said "It's gonna be Carnage," talking to both the hero and the audience in that moment.

Even with Carnage appearing as the main villain in Venom 2, fans are still hoping to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man make a cameo. It may not be likely, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently caused speculation with his comments about Spider-Man's cross-franchise versatility.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Venom 2 arrives in theaters on October 2nd.

