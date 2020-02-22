Toy Fair: Funko Unveils Black Widow Pops

Now Black Widow is just over two months away, the toy making and merchandising is well underway for the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. A while back, Funko officially unveiled concept art for the first wave of toys they'd be doing for the movie and luckily for us, we got to see the toys up close and personal this weekend at New York Toy Fair. Funko had a handful of toys on hand for their wildly-collectible POP! line, including six toys from the Black Widow movie.

We were able to get out of the box snapshots for four different figures — base options for Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Taskmaster, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Red Guardian (David Harbour). Then in one of the pictures, you can see a variation for Taskmaster where he's holding a shield instead of a bow and arrow setup — there's also an in-box white suit Black Widow.

In addition to the figures on display at Toy Fair, Funko also previously revealed Walmart is getting two exclusive pieces to line, one for both Black Widow and Taskmaster — both, of which, weren't on hand to see at Toy Fair. Keep scrolling to see our snapshots of the upcoming Black Widow Funko POP! toys.