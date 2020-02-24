She-Hulk Casting Details Reveal Bruce Banner's Involvement

In a few months, She-Hulk will begin filming and it's looking increasingly possible that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk could actually take part in the Disney+ series. As the casting information reveals, Jennifer Walter is the cousin of one Bruce Banner and receives powers similars to his after refusing a needed blood infusion. The casting information that's been making its rounds online suggests Marvel Studios is looking for an actress in her late 20s or early 30s to play the character and it's preferred the character has worked in comedic roles before.

It also reveals the studio is open an ethnicities at this stage in the casting process. The current log-line for the project reads, "Also known as Jennifer Walters, She Hulk is a lawyer, and cousin of Bruce Banner, whose emergency blood transfusion from Bruce empowers her with Hulk-like abilities."

Also of note, it would seem producer Wenday Jacobson is attached to the project. Jacobson is a recent addition to the Marvel Studios group, having joined the Burbank-based outfit last June. Prior to her role with Marvel, she earned producing credits on a whole host of Dwayne Johnson-starring projects, including Skyscraper, Rampage, and San Andreas.

Though he's yet to be confirmed in any capacity, Ruffalo himself welcomed the character to the MCU shortly after the series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. It's been confirmed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige characters such as She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight would appear in Marvel movies after debuting in their own Disney+ shows.

She-Hulk has yet to set a release date.

