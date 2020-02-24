Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Says He Knows "Everything" About New Movie

There are a lot of rumors swirling around about the new Spider-Man movie now that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have a new agreement to share the Wall Crawler for more movies. While we do know that Spider-Man 3 will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that Peter Parker will appear in a future Marvel team-up flick, there are still questions over Sony's spinoff movies like Morbius and Venom 2 taking place in the same shared universe, further expanding Marvel's dominance of the superhero genre.

Now actor Tom Holland is finally hinting at what's to come, though he was surprisingly guarded when it came to spilling spoilers for future Spider-Man plans in the MCU.

"I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets," Holland told Hey U Guys at the premiere for Pixar's Onward. "But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore."

The actor went on to state his excitement for getting to return for another Spider-Man movie after Marvel and Sony split apart temporarily, telling the outlet: "I can't wait, honestly can't wait."

Holland has remained excited about returning to the world of the Webslinger even during the short split between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said at Keystone Comic Con last year. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

Of course, now that Spider-Man's stay in the MCU has been prolonged for the time being, he's obviously got a bit more pep in his step. Marvel boss Kevin Feige also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to continue charting Peter Parker's journey.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021.

