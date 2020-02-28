"Cap Is Back" in Photos From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set

Steve Rogers might not be Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame but the mantle might have been passed unexpectedly. Although Chris Evans' character handed the Captain America shield down to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, it seems Wyatt Russell's John Walker is getting credit for being the hero. In what looks to be a U.S. Army ad set in the world of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a slogan reading "Cap is Back," featuring Russell's character otherwise known as US Agent is at the forefront of a recruiting tactic.

Of course, it does seem that Sam Wilson will be getting the shield back at some point. Mackie recently opened up about learning how to throw the shield as he was seen doing in the first The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer which aired during the Super Bowl. "We have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences," he admitted.

The photo from the set makes it all that much more interesting. John Walker is wielding the shield and the images have made their way online. Check out the photo in the post from Instagram below.

"I was surprised that they used me [in the trailer] because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," Mackie said. "That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

That vibranium shield also has a bit of weight to it. "That thing is heavy dude," Mackie went on. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service in August.

