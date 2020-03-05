Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo Shares a Look at the Hulk Gifts He Received at C2E2

Over the weekend, Mark Ruffalo appeared at C2E2 in Chicago and had his own panel where he revealed lots of exciting information. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson was in attendance for the event and learned Ruffalo is not only in talks to be a part of Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk, but the actor would also like to make a movie about the creation of Professor Hulk. He also wishes they could've explored his onscreen romance with Black Widow more and he revealed his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film to make. The actor's interview was vast, but according to Ruffalo's Instagram, it wasn't the only highlight of the con.

Ruffalo met lots of fans during C2E2, and it appears he made out with a whole lot of gifts. The actor shared a look at all of the Hulk-themed presents he received from fans in Chicago over the weekend. He also included a photo with Clare Kramer, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor who moderated his panel. "It was great meeting all of the folks at #C2E2 this weekend! Thanks for all the love, support, and creative gifts 💚," Ruffalo wrote. You can check out the images in the post below:

During the interview, Ruffalo also revealed that the plans to turn him into Professor Hulk were a long time coming. “A few years ago we sat down and kind of plotted out what the Banner/Hulk/Professor arc would be and we pretty much stuck to it starting with Age of Ultron and then ending with Endgame," Ruffalo explained. “It was fun… I’ve been lucky because the arc of Banner and Hulk over all the films has been pretty different. I’ve gotten to play three characters now. I’ve kept it interesting for myself as an ADHD casualty. It’s pretty much exactly how we planned it to be. It’s been a lot of fun to do it, and melding two characters together seemed to be the kind of final installment of the Banner/Hulk relationship. They made peace with each other.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.