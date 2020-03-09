Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Vin Diesel Promises "Alpha Groot"

We have seen Groot. We have seen Baby Groot. We have seen Teenage Groot. Now, we need to get ready for a whole new form of Groot when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives. The film does not yet have an official release date, having originally been slated for 2020, but should hit theaters no later than 2023. When it does arrive and brings the Guardians of the Galaxy back into the mix following their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder in November of 2021, Groot will have evolved once again. Groot voice Vin Diesel promises this time around, it will be, "Alpha Groot."

"I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot,'" Diesel told Comicbook.com in an interview promoting his upcoming Bloodshot movie.

As for what Diesel means by the vague description of his powerful houseplant character, the possibilities are endless. It seems to go without saying that this Groot will be more daunting than versions of the character we have seen in the past. The look might be more in line with King Groot, a character seen in Marvel Comics and video games. However, "Alpha," might also imply that Groot is taking on a leadership role. Perhaps, in Gunn's final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, we will meet Groot's species, family, or others who might follow him.

Diesel also revealed that in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder under the direction of Taika Waititi. "I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

Are you excited to see a new version of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Vin Diesel's Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13. Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.