Deadpool & Wolverine: Meet Dogpool, Winner of Britain's Ugliest Dog Award

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will soon be introduced to Dogpool, Deadpool's loveable four-legged canine companion. While Deadpool & Wolverine will focus on the titular characters, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively, there will be tons of additional guest stars, familiar faces, and even surprises galore in the multiversal adventure. One character fans may have been surprised to see in behind-the-scenes photos was Dogpool, a dog dressed up in Deadpool's classic red-and-black costume. While details on Dogpool's involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine have been kept hush-hush, we now know the doggie is the winner of a rather prestigious award.

"It's love at first sight," Ryan Reynolds told Empire when discussing Dogpool. "He loves Dogpool." He then talked about how Dogpool, whose real name is Peggy, won the Ugliest Dog award in Britain. "Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog," Reynolds said. "The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson."

(Photo: Empire)

How Dogpool factors into Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine are obviously the headliners of a movie titled Deadpool & Wolverine, but according to Ryan Reynolds, Dogpool's role grew unexpectedly during the writing process. "It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew," he explained. "It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple."

Reynolds then joked about how and where Dogpool might relieve itself. "Dogpool's a Pool, so probably has some moral flexibility about where she wees and poops," Reynolds said.

Who is returning for Deadpool & Wolverine?

The Deadpool & Wolverine cast features returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Wade's ex-fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as Wade's co-worker Peter. Emma Corrin plays the villain Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26th.

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/deadpool-wolverine-trailer-rob-liefeld-feet-easter-egg-mcu/#