Spider-Man: Jacob Batalon Reflects on Filming Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's First MCU Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe stood still on December 17th, 2021. Since Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into theaters in Summer 2019, speculation ran rampant that the next installment would feature Tom Holland's Spider-Man uniting with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's preceding web-slingers in a multiversal affair. Years of cross-examining stunt doubles and hyper-analyzing set photos were proven true when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, as Maguire and Garfield's Peter Parkers popped up late into the second act to help Holland's Peter fight off a quintet of villains from the Spider-Man franchise's past.

While the guns were blazing for that third act showdown, Maguire and Garfield's first scene came in a much quieter environment. In an attempt to find his friend, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds uses a Doctor Strange sling ring to open a portal for "Peter Parker." Rather than Holland answering the call, the portal instead summons Maguire and Garfield's Peters.

(Photo: Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures)

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Reginald the Vampire Season 2's premiere, Batalon reflected on that historic day on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set.

"I think everyone on set knew it was really special. It had never been done before. I feel like everyone understood the gravity of the moment, but we also kept it really light," Batalon said. "At that point in filming, because we were working during the pandemic, we were just all grateful to be there."

Some set photos of Maguire and Garfield slipped through the cracks ahead of the film's release, but nothing from Batalon's scene specifically was seen until the threequel arrived in theaters.

"Working on that scene specifically was such a delight because Andrew and Tobey are super great. I remember thinking that it was probably one of those moments where people will probably be talking about it for a long time," Batalon continued. "It was really fun. I feel like that was probably the time where I kind of got to know them the most."

Batalon's MCU future moving forward is uncertain. Holland has confirmed that there are plans for a Spider-Man 4, but considering how No Way Home ended, it's unclear just how much of the trilogy's ensemble will return for future films.

Batalon stars in Reginald the Vampire Season 2, premiering on May 8th on SyFy.