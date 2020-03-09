Thor 4 to Feature the Guardians of the Galaxy

The last time we saw the Guardians of the Galaxy in the movies, they were preparing to jet off of earth with a new Marvel hero among them. Thor was ready to ride out with Star-Lord as the hunt for Gamora of 2014 was the course being set.

Originally, the plan was to have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release in theaters before the fourth Thor movie, which set an expectation of the God of Thunder appearing alongside the other cosmic heroes. With a delay in production on Guardians Vol. 3 while director James Gunn was off filming The Suicide Squad, it is Thor: Love and Thunder which will incorporate the Guardians of the Galaxy heroes, as recently revealed by Groot voice Vin Diesel.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

The news does not come as a massive surprise but it will be interesting to see how Taika Waititi, writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, incorporates the Guardians characters. A story was certainly teed up at the end of Avengers: Endgame when Star-Lord and Thor bantered about who would be in charge of the ship but that story may have been flipped on its head when plans within Marvel Studios changed. Now a version of that story will likely be used in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Specifically, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to go into production after Avengers: Endgame but ultimately delayed its production for quite some time.

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters might not have a huge role in the film, seeing as Thor: Love and Thunder will tell the story of Jane Foster becoming Thor. Still, Thor has lost many of his allies through the years, so there is room for some of the other cosmic characters to fill such a supporting character void.

Are you excited to see the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

