Marvel's Black Widow Reveals New Look Images

The chances of Black Widow making into theaters as scheduled remain uncertain, but Marvel fans can at least feast their eyes on some new photos from the film. Marvel Studios released the photos via Empire Magazine. The first shows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johnasson) standing against a squad of Black Widows from the Red Room. The second show Natasha with Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), two members of her old spy "family." The new film sees the Avenger returning to her origins in the Russian spy community. There she reunites with her old allies to go up against Taskmaster, the new person in charge of the Red Room.

This is Scarlett Johnasson's first solo movie as Black Widow after playing the character for a decade. “I don’t really have the perspective on it yet,” she tells Empire. “I think it will take some time for it to sink in. It’s been such a constant in my life for a decade of time. Every 18 months, coming back to this family and continuing the journey with everyone… I think we all probably have mixed feelings about it, at least in specific scenes, but I really had a sense of accomplishment [after shooting finished on Black Widow]. I feel like I tried it all this time around. I really got to go to all those uncomfortable places and explore certain recesses of her.”

(Photo: Marvel)

The film takes place prior to Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame. Director Cate Shortland was eager to give Natasha a more in-depth look. “The timing was really liberating,” she says. “I wanted to give her justice. It gave us this feeling like, ‘I’ve got one chance and I really want people to understand her and to feel empathy for her,’ because often what you see is a very fetishized construct. We wanted to get under her skin.”

(Photo: Marvel)

Black Widow is currently scheduled for release on May 1st. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.