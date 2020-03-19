Everyone is Hyped for Thursday's Quarantine Watch Party

On Thursday night, ComicBook.com will playing host to a Quarantine Watch Party with Captain America: Civil War. At 8pm ET, no earlier and no later, fans from around the world who are safely at home will press play on their digital copy, 4K or blu-ray disc, or Disney+ stream of the Marvel Studios film which tore the Avengers apart. After #QuarantineWatchParty became a Twitter trend earlier this week with viewings of The Avengers and The Dark Knight, everyone is beyond excited to join together for Captain America: Civil War and debate their alliances throughout the film across social media.

The hashtag is already being fired up on Twitter and Instagram, many sharing their excitement for Thursday night's event, others starting the war of Team Iron Man vs. Team Cap. Others, simply excited to see Tom Holland swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man. Remember when that one image of him with the shield was all we had? What a time.

✖

While the event begins at 8pm ET, tardiness is not the end of the world! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Below, we have rounded up some of the best tweets which used #QuarantineWatchParty in anticipation of the event. Tomorrow, we will round up the best tweets from the event (in addition to sharing the best stories which tag @ComicBook and use #QuarantineWatchParty on the @ComicBook Instagram story). For now, the hype train is officially leaving the station as fans are ready to press play simultaneously around the world.