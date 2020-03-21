Marvel's Biggest June Releases: Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Avengers, Fantastic Four

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 (Photo: Marvel) NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO DIE-CUT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO - ORDER USING CODE MAR201129 HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY LARRY LIEBER PARTY VARIANT COVER BY TBA PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAROQUE VARIANT COVER BY Adam Kubert VARIANT COVER BY TBA BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE BUCKLE UP, TIGER! Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME! As the name implies, once you read page one, panel one, SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world, pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you’ve never seen. THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, SO CHECK WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE READING! 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

The Darkhold Alpha #1 (Photo: Marvel) THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 STEVE ORLANDO (W) • CIAN TORMEY (A) • Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD TEASER VARIANT BY GREG SMALLWOOD Variant cover by AARON KUDER ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD... IF YOU DARE! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — A.K.A. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world’s greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe’s descent into chaos! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Shang-Chi #1 (of 5) (Photo: Marvel) SHANG-CHI #1 (OF 5) GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN WITH PHILIP TAN (A) Cover by JIM CHEUNG Design variant by Jim Cheung VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM VARIANT COVER BY TBA HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY RUDY NEBRES SNEAKER VARIANT COVER BY TBA THE MASTER RETURNS! An ancient and evil secret society has stayed in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zhu. But now his successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world…Zheng Zhu’s son, Shang-Chi! Witness the Marvel Universe’s greatest fighter return to a world of death and destruction he thought he left behind long ago…and discover the secrets to Shang-Chi’s past that will change his world forever. Don’t miss out on this epic tale of family, betrayal and justice as the incredible team of Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese), Dike Ruan (SPIDER-VERSE, BLACK CAT) and Philip Tan (UNCANNY X-MEN) launch a new chapter in the legend of Shang-Chi! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre #4 (of 6) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE #4 (of 6) AL EWING & DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG Avengers Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO Fantastic Four Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO Kree/Skrull Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL 2-PACK ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT THE GRASS IS ALWAYS GREENER… • Tensions mount as the action heats up! • As the attack on Wakanda intensifies, the heroes find themselves under attack from their enemies — and their allies! • In a war where nobody can be fully trusted, betrayal cuts deep — as the alien invasion claims its first casualty! • In this issue: The shock ending you never expected! You’ll want to frame it for your wall, True Believer! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Empyre #5 (of 6) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE #5 (of 6) AL EWING & DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG Avengers Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO Fantastic Four Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO Kree/Skrull Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL 2-PACK ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • Love and war — in the midst of cosmic cataclysm! • One fan-favorite Marvel hero reveals their secret — as another faces the ultimate showdown with a monstrous foe! • Meanwhile, an outer-space jailbreak leads to a trial by combat you’ll have to see to believe... •...but is it all too late to save Earth from two world-ending threats at once? 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Empyre: Squadron Supreme #2 (of 2) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: SQUADRON SUPREME #2 (OF 2) MARK WAID (W) • Dio Neves (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • The Squadron Supreme has discovered something that could turn the tide of the invasion! • But overwhelmed by the invaders, will the Squadron be able to battle their way out in time to make a difference? • Or will the Squadron Supreme meet their end in this shocking issue??? 32 pages/Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre: Captain America #2 (of 3) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 3) PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A) • COVER BY Mike Henderson Variant cover by Luke Ross • Earth’s defenses are being overrun! • With his back against the ropes, Captain America reaches out for aid… • …but is there anyone left to hear the call? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre: Stormranger #2 (of 3) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: STORMRANGER #2 (OF 3) SALADIN AHMED (W) • Danilo S. Beyruth (A) Cover by Federico Vicentini VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO • Stormranger finds herself trapped on a space pirate ship with an unlikely ally — the Guardian of the Galaxy known as GAMORA! • Can Stormranger work with someone else long enough to stage a daring jailbreak, or will she leave this ship with a lethal new nemesis? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre: Thor #2 (of 3) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: THOR #2 (OF 3) RAM V (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS THE GOD OF THUNDER MEETS HIS MATCH! Aliens are invading Midgard, longtime Asgardian ally and Agent of Wakanda Roz Solomon has gone missing, and Gaea, Thor’s mother and guardian of the Earth, is dying. Thor, the king of Asgard and the god of the storm, has one singular duty: Save. Everyone. So who is this new god standing in his way — and what does he know about Thor’s birthright?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre: The Invasion of Wakanda #2 (of 3) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: THE INVASION OF WAKANDA #2 (OF 3) Jim Zub (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) COVER BY Dustin Weaver VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO WAKANDA UNDER SIEGE! • Alien weapons, psychic spirits, ancient magic — T’Challa prepared for war, but not even he could have foreseen the forces now brought to bear against his homeland. • If the Great Vibranium Mound is lost to these invaders, our planet will follow… • Yibambe! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Strikeforce #10 (Photo: Marvel) STRIKEFORCE #10 TINI HOWARD (W) GERMÁN PERALTA (A) Cover by JUAN JOSÉ RYP VARIANT COVER BY DAN MORA THE SEEDS OF DISCORD! Aliens are invading Earth, and after taking care of the exiled Vridai, this team is more than prepared to oust unwanted visitors. But their enemy is no delicate flower…and for Wiccan, the stakes are higher than anyone can guess. This is the single issue you’ll wish you’d read – so beat the regret and get on the Strikeforce train before it’s too late! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Lords of Empyre: Swordsman #1 (Photo: Marvel) LORDS OF EMPYRE: SWORDSMAN #1 ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • THOMAS NACHLIK (A) • Cover by Rod Reis Variant cover by Jay Anacleto The swordsman has been resurrected! But there are more secrets than what lies beyond the grave… Join Swordsman and his son, Quoi, as they embark on a journey of discovery here on Earth – one they can’t walk back from! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Empyre: Avengers #3 (of 3) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: AVENGERS #3 (of 3) Jim Zub (W) • Carlos Magno (A) • COVER BY Paul Renaud Variant cover by Paco Medina Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are caught in a conflict against nature itself as the soul of the Savage Land hangs in the balance. Guest-starring Ka-Zar, Shanna the She-Devil and the macabre Man-Thing! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre: Spider-Man #3 (of 3) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: SPIDER–MAN #3 (of 3) TARAN KILLAM (W) • DIEGO OLORTEGUI (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto • If there’s one thing you know about Peter Parker it’s that he will sacrifice his personal life for saving people as Spider-Man. • This time, that sacrifice will change aspects of his relationship with his girlfriend, Mary Jane, but it may save MANY lives. This time from an interstellar invader. • Maybe his burgeoning friendship with a new, strange, very small Spider-Man-obsessed super hero will help fix things? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Empyre: X-Men #3 & #4 (of 4) (Photo: Marvel) EMPYRE: X-MEN #3 & #4 (OF 4) Issue #3 – ED BRISSON, VITA AYALA & ZEB WELLS (W) Issue #4 – JONATHAN HICKMAN & TBA (W) Issue #3 – TBA (A) Issue #4 – JORGE MOLINA (A) Issue #3 – cover by EDUARD PETROVICH Issue #4 – cover by TBA ISSUE #3 – VARIANT COVER BY TBA ISSUE #4 – VARIANT COVER BY TBA ALIENS! PLANT-MEN! MUTANTS! ZOMBIES! OLD WOMEN! DEMONS! EXPLOSIONS! These issues have more than you ever dreamed to ask for. And then some. 40 PGS.(each)/Rated T+ …$4.99 (each)

The Union #2 (of 5) (Photo: Marvel) THE UNION #2 (OF 5) PAUL GRIST (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by Paco Medina EMPYRE VARIANT COVER BY TBA DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • The Union must battle for their lives (and each other) as the Empyre Invasion crescendos! • Thrust unto the global stage, will they be able to prove themselves as a team or will they crumble as the world watches? • Plus, a devastating blow to the fledgling team rocks them to their very core! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Captain Marvel #20 (Photo: Marvel) CAPTAIN MARVEL #20 KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by JORGE MOLINA EMPYRE VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL THE ACCUSER CORPS! Captain Marvel recruits some of her closest allies to unravel the mystery of the Universal Weapon — and the woman she’s meant to accuse. But is Carol splitting her power just when she’ll need it most? And how is the united Kree/Skrull Empire going to react to three more HUMAN Accusers?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99