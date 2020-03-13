New Shang-Chi Costume Revealed by Marvel

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings next year, Marvel Entertainment has announced a new comic series starring the legendary Master of Kung-Fu. The new limited series will make its debut in June and will be written by Eisner award winner Gene Luen Yang with art by Dike Ruan (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) and Phillip Tan (Black Order). Official cover art for the new series was revealed for the title, revealing a new costume for the character that will be used in the pages of his series. Check out the cover art below!

The new series is officially described as follows: "In this new series, Shang-Chi’s fight for justice will collide with his past. When the hero finds himself pulled back into the fold, no one will be ready for what will be unleashed. With a target on his back after the revitalization of his father’s secret society, the balance of power will shift in an epic tale of succession, family, and betrayal."

“The basic idea that his father is a Super Villain is still there,” Yang said in an interview with The New York Times. “Zheng Zhu has been around a very long time. He has other kids besides Shang-Chi, so we’re going to explore some of those sibling relationships.”

Yang went on to talk about how excited he is to put his stamp on the character, saying: “I mean, it’s Shang-Chi, he’s probably the most prominent Asian—I guess he’s Asian-American now since he’s moved over here—Asian-American Super Hero.”

Production on the Shang-Chi movie has officially begun with the first photos from the set being revealed earlier today. Marvel Studios has only officially revealed three actors cast in the film — Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tony Leung (The Mandarin), and Awkwafina in an undisclosed role. Over the weekend, news surfaced Creed 2 star Florian Munteanu was added to cast, seemingly pointing towards the ages-old theory of the movie including an underground fight tournament of sorts. No matter what happens, Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin previously told us he hopes the movie serves as a solid origin for the Master of Kung-Fu.

"I can’t imagine them starting off with anything but an origin story because you got to begin somewhere," Starlin told Comicbook.com at Comic-Con. "I think it will be loosely based on what we did over the first few issues…I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations like Fu Manchu, thank God."

Featuring a script by Dave Callaham, the film is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

