Captain Marvel Fan Turns Blockbuster VHS Into Ultimate MCU Collectible

The second the initial Captain Marvel teaser dropped, fans knew Marvel was serious about treating the flick as a period piece. Taking MCU fans back to the mid-1990s, the Brie Larson-starring vehicle featured an era-specific soundtrack and even went the length to build a Blockbuster from the ground up, just for the movie. Despite the lengths of making the flick as accurate to 1996 as possible, Marvel Studios forwent a massive VHS release as a promotional outlet, leaving fans to their own devices. Now, a year or so later, one eager Redditor has converted a VHS tape into a Captain Marvel rental from Blockbuster and it's as peak 1990s as it sounds.

Shared to r/MarvelStudios by Redditor u/Naweezy, the tape comes with a Blockbuster case and the tape itself is even complete with a "Remember to rewind!" sticker. See the nostalgic goody below.

When we spoke with Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson last year, he revealed the store was stocked with legitimate VHS tapes purchased through traditional, every day means.

"Yeah, absolutely," Nicholson said about the authenticity of the VHS tapes. "The thing about VHSes is when you can find them, they're not expensive because no one really wants them because they're such low resolution. It took a lot of time with my set decoration department to source everything we needed, but none of the things were expensive."

That included hopping on popular online marketplaces in search of bulk VHS tapes. As Nicholson said at the time, the production team went to great lengths to ensure any VHS tapes they purchased were, in fact, time-accurate.

"Occasionally they'd go on eBay and they'd find you know a crate of videos, but it was about getting the ones from the right year," the designer revealed. "It wasn't difficult it just took a lot of time and you know, if you go to the library for a film, there are places you can rent books by the yard from but that is not the case for VHSes and there's not that much call for them, so it took a lot of time."

"We bought a boatload of empty Blockbuster style cases for a lot of the stuff, that was the easy part of it. But you know in Blockbusters, you would also have the original covers and getting enough of those for the store was quite something."

