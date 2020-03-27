New Morbius Image Reveals Scary Shot of Jared Leto as the Spider-Man Villain

Though his appearance as The Joker in Suicide Squad earned a mixed reaction, Jared Leto will get a chance to play another comic book character when he stars in his own spinoff film Morbius for Sony's Marvel Universe. Production on the movie wrapped up well before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and post-production is likely still on track as VFX houses and post-production workers are able to work remotely, so the film is perhaps still on track for its July 31 release date (barring further complications). The promotional phase hasn't slowed down for the movie either though as a new image of Leto has appeared online which you can check out below!

Leto's version of The Joker was a pretty dramatic departure from how fans know the character in the pages of comic books, but by all accounts his version of Morbius will have his traditional look for the movie. The first trailer fully confirmed this and the image below seems to solidify it, but a full look at the "living vampire" has yet to be revealed, but the producer's are proud of it.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” producer Avi Arad said in a previous interview. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

"This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love," he added in a separate interview. "Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, 'Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.' Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are."

The official description for the Morbius movie reads:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Leto will appear alongside Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Michael Keaton returning as Adrian Tooms aka Vulture, tying the film into Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Homecoming. Morbius is scheduled to open on July 31.

