Venom Easter Egg Spotted In Jared Leto's Morbius Set Photo

Today brought the unfortunate news that Sony has had to delay the release of Jared Leto's Morbius until 2021, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. However Morbius having filmed already means there's still plenty to learn from set photos and other looks at the film - including an apparent new Venom Easter egg connection. That connection has popped up in a set photo that's making the rounds on Reddit, which seems to reveal just how famous Eddie Brock/Venom's anti-hero activities have become. That is to say: famous enough for Venom to get his own street graffiti, to go along with Spider-Man's!

This Venom street art is, as stated, perfectly in line with the earlier reveal of Spider-Man art on a different wall that Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) walks by. That Spider-Man art uses the Playstation Marvel's Spider-Man suit inspired by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, while adding a murderer caption that seemed tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. SPOILERS: In that film, Tom Holland's Spider-Man was framed for murderer by Mysterio, who also revealed Peter Parker's identity to the world. Meanwhile, the Morbius trailer revealed that Michael Keaton's Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming also makes a cameo in the movie.

With Sony and Marvel Studios agreeing to share Holland's Spider-Man across franchise lines, there's very good chance that all of Sony's Marvel films are building towards a larger crossover purpose with Holland's Spider-Man. From the Venom graffiti that we see in Morbius, it looks like Eddie Brock may have built a rep as an anti-hero, more so than a monster. That's all speculation, but the artwork doesn't look like it's a warning about a monster running the streets - it looks like the celebration of a badass hero you don't want to mess with.

Some Marvel fans have been wondering if Morbius and Venom couldn't be leading to a Sinister Six teamup. Morbius, Venom (and/or Carnage), Vulture - and possibly characters like Michael Mando's Scorpion - could all be brought together, should a character like Doctor Octopus or Norman Osborn / Green Goblin enters the picture.

As stated, there's no firm details as to where this is all leading - but now, with Morbius arriving after Venom 2, that Venom graffiti could have a lot more significance.

Venom 2 arrives in theaters on October 2nd. Morbius arrives in theaters on March 19, 2021.

