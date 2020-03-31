Spider-Man 3 Production Reportedly Delayed

✖

It's looking increasingly likely some movies set for next year could be delayed to a later date, including Sony's still-untitled Spider-Man 3. In a new report, British Film Institute listed a handful of productions that have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including The Batman, Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid reboot, and you guessed it...Spider-Man 3. Earlier this year, it was expected the Tom Holland-starring flick would begin filming this July, meaning a delayed suggests studios are looking much longer into the future that some might have expected. Monday evening, Sony announced it was delaying most of the movies it had set for release this summer, including July's Morbius.

Shortly after news surfaced Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings had temporarily halted principal photography in Australia, separate reports surfaced suggesting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was still on track to begin filming in June. As you're likely aware, Spider-Man 3 would technically be a Sony production, showing the current thought processes between the Culver City-based studio and Marvel Studios aren't quite on the same page — at least as of yet.

Earlier this month, Holland said he had read the script for Spidey 3, saying it was "insane." "I’m super happy about it," the MCU star told Inquirer.Net. "We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta."

Elsewhere, Marvel Studios Kevin Feige teased the story's plot a bit, making sure to point out the fact Spider-Man is now out of the shadow of Iron Man and the Avengers.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a July interview when talking about the latest Spider-Man movie's mid-credits shocker. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on July 16, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (Release Date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

