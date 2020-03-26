Doctor Strange 2 Pre-Production Continues Remotely During Coronavirus Shutdown, Still on Track for June Filming Start

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ pre-production is continuing remotely during the coronavirus shutdown and things are still on track for a June filming start. Even with most of the entertainment world turned upside down by COVID-19, the big Marvel blockbuster is hopeful that its plans won’t be shifted too much by the changing landscape. June is the target date for the still-director-less film to begin production in earnest, according to Variety, and that will hopefully provide enough time for things to return to a bit more normalcy. A ton of blockbusters from this year had to move their release dates because of the virus.

On the Marvel side of things, a lot of the company’s shows and movies have had to pause production because of coronavirus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Loki have all faced some downtime. The Eternals is supposed to be out this fall and it has felt the crunch as well. Things are going to get tight for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier especially if the production cannot resume before late summer. That is Disney’s big introduction for Disney+ and the Marvel Studios properties, so a ton is riding on them.

Just yesterday, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan said that he basically had no idea when they were going to begin filming again. He told TV Guide, “It's not really at the forefront of my mind. You know, we were lucky to get far enough. We haven't finished. The plan is to go back whenever we can, whenever that might be, to finish. Whenever we can turn this thing around and people can get back together, we can pick back up, but I just don't know at this point.” For a lot of the cast and crew on these shows, safety is the first concern, but there is a longing for a return to normalcy.

For Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, they have to be able to travel to Norway to film. But, as of right now, nobody knows when that will be.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Are you excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know in the comments!