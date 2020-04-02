Thor Love & Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Shares How He's Getting Shredded For Next Marvel Movie

✖

Thor himself Chris Hemsworth is stepping up and doing what heroes do. He is trying to help people who are at home during a period of self-isolation and social distancing practices and offering his Centre app for free for six weeks. The app is designed to offer people ideas and encouragement to exercise in their own homes. "I hope you're staying healthy and strong out there," Hemsworth said in a recent post on Instagram. "This app was designed to give people access to the team that has had a profoundly positive impact on my life." Since announcing the app is available for free, Hemsworth has also joined the social media trend of sharing at home workouts with his followers.

In a more recent post, Hemsworth gets to it in his home gym. Fully realizing most people do not have a home gym, he made use of some household items for his workouts. In the video, he does six different exercises, six times each. The exercise incorporates push ups, shoulder presses, and that's just the start. Next, he gets into some tricep extensions, showcasing how this can be done with dumb bells by doing a dip motion on a chair.

Then come thee squats, complete with holding a laundry basket full of dirty clothes for extra weight, followed by mountain climbers. If you're feeling up to it, some push ups can bee added into the mountain climbers, as shown off by Hemsworth. The routine is finished with sit-thru's. Then, start from the beginning, five more times. This is how you get into shape for Thor: Love and Thunder if you're Marvel' hammer-wielding hero and supposed to start production soon.

Each exercise can be seen in Hemsworth's video in the Instagram post below!

Hemsworth's Centr fitness app is available now. He is scheduled to reprise his role as the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thor: Love and Thunder, a film which will bring the Guardians of the Galaxy characters into the mix for a bit. The same movie will also make Natalie Portman's Jane Foster into a Thor, following the story laid out in Jason Aaron's comics.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (Release Date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

