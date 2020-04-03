Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Spider-Man: Homecoming

With great power comes great tweeting during quarantine. ComicBook.com went back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with our latest Quarantine Watch Party featuring a unified viewing of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Homecoming! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members spun a web around Twitter and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. Tonight's special guest included Tony Revolori, who plays Flash Thompson in the movie, who stopped by to offer some insight into the making of the movie. As usual we've collected the best reactions and memes from tonight's Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a staple for fans around the country as we've already hosted joint viewings of other MCU staples including Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, and Ant-Man, plus other comic book movies like Birds of Prey, Deadpool, and Shazam! As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Check back here for more details on the next Quarantine Watch Party and participate in the live-tweeting next time to see yourself featured on the next roundup!