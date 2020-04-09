Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Spider-Man: Homecoming

With great power comes great tweeting during quarantine. ComicBook.com went back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with our latest Quarantine Watch Party featuring a unified viewing of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members spun a web around Twitter and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. Tonight’s special guest included Tony Revolori, who plays Flash Thompson in the movie, who stopped by to offer some insight into the making of the movie. As usual we’ve collected the best reactions and memes from tonight’s Ant-Man Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a staple for fans around the country as we’ve already hosted joint viewings of other MCU staples including Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, and Ant-Man, plus other comic book movies like Birds of Prey, Deadpool, and Shazam! As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check back here for more details on the next Quarantine Watch Party and participate in the live-tweeting next time to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

Marvel explain yourself

Real feels

What even are jobs

Real talk

This is what it feels like having a crush: pic.twitter.com/2pTRhxfMtX — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 3, 2020

Learn your history kids

“Why would I tell him about the churro?” is this generation’s “I carried a watermelon.” #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/HQxHJlvey1 — rhiminee (@rhiminee) April 3, 2020

My man has needs

Think big Adrian

too bad the vulture didn’t want to just live out his steampunk fantasies at his local ren fair 🤷🏼‍♀️ #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/5VP8vj4i7G — rachel ⍟⃝🍊 (@keylimedean) April 3, 2020

We all just want human contact

When we get out of quarantine, someone do Ned and Peter’s handshake with me #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/kepga2asn6 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 3, 2020

Okay Neil deGrasse Tyson

alright theyre talking about the 2nd law of thermodynamics let’s talk about tony’s arc tractor breaking the 2nd law of thermodynamics #quarantinewatchparty #spiderman — 𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐬 (@spideysforce) April 3, 2020

It IS all connected!!

I couldnt believe it when I found out that college student in The Incredible Hulk is Mr Harrington #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Kp1ytGTmsM — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) April 3, 2020

And they said this was six years after The Winter Soldier

in other news, they’re STILL cleaning up the mess steve made when he exposed hydra and saved hundreds of thousands of people lol #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/f0LxC9SkOZ — liz (@lzhrkns) April 3, 2020

Famous last words

“i couldn’t bare to lose a student on a school trip. not again…” #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/XvBeKibz5S — jules (@webshootrs) April 3, 2020

Official Tweet of the Night

“Hello Peter”

You said it MJ

ICONIC

Who gets the line in Spider-Man 3?

Last slide is for you BD