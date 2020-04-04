Avengers: Endgame Actor Writes Adorable Birthday Message For “Fake Daddy” Robert Downey Jr.

April 4th, 2020 marks the 55th birthday of Robert Downey Jr., the beloved actor known best for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has been receiving a lot of love from fans and friends on social media and has even gotten some sweet messages from his fellow Avengers. Both Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo quoted Avengers: Endgame in their birthday messages to their pal, and another actor from the film just took to Instagram to express the same sentiment: everybody loves RDJ 3000. Lexi Rabe, who played Downey Jr.'s daughter, Morgan Stark, in Avengers: Endgame posted an adorable message for her onscreen dad.

"With each decade you have added new words to your definition. Today we Marvel at the wonders this Ironman will have I store for the next ten years! -Happy Birthday ❤️Rabes - I met you when I was 5 and called you my fake daddy. But you have changed my life forever. I do and always will ~Love You 3000~ 💕Lexi ** Resilient, Original, Brilliant, Entertaining. Royal, Treasure, *" Rabe wrote. You can check out the post below:

Downey Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor's first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn't have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He'll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor's return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

