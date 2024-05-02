Did X-Men '97 Just Debunk a Major Fan Theory?

We're nearing the end of the first season of X-Men '97, the Marvel Animation series that has surprised fans at virtually every turn. This week's installment kicked off the three-part finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction", and dropped some massive revelations for the show's cast of characters. In the process, one of the episode's biggest scenes theoretically fit into — or maybe, outright debunked — a major fan theory that fans have had for most of X-Men '97's first season. Spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 7, "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 1", below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the episode concerns Val Cooper (Catherine Disher) visiting the lair of Bastion (Theo James), who has been holding Magneto (Matthew Waterson) captive since the Massacre on Genosha. Throughout the episode, Val learns more of Sinister's evil plan to take over the world with Sentinel-human hybrids and enslave mutants. She apologizes to Magneto for her unintentional role in the rise of Bastion, and eventually frees him from his prison, allowing him to travel to the North Pole and send a worldwide shockwave disabling all of the Sentinels. When Bastion confronts her about this choice, Val reflects on the apathy of humans following Genosha, and argues that Magneto has been right all along about how to move society out of its cycle of bloodshed. The moment is undoubtedly impactful — but it has also led some to wonder if it confirms that Val is not secretly Mystique, as has been theorized for a lot of the season.

Is X-Men '97's Val Cooper Secretly Mystique?

The theories surrounding Val's potential identity have been around essentially since X-Men '97 premiered, as fans have wondered what role she was going to fit in the show's new status quo. Her role in the government, as well as her reaction to Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Magneto being coupled up at Genosha's gala, led some to speculate she has secretly been Mystique all along, potentially infiltrating the government as a way to push her own agenda. It would also add a distinct twist to the character, who has had a role in the X-Men comics as a civilian and ally of the mutants.

Val deciding to free Magneto in "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 1" could have set the record straight on whether or not she is secretly Mystique, but in theory, the scene works both ways. If Val secretly was Mystique, then her change of heart towards Magneto could signify her wanting to be more involved with mutantkind's valiant cause. But also, if Val is really just herself, the iconic "Magneto is right" moment signifies just how much his efforts have begun to matter to mankind, which is profound in and of itself.

