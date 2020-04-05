Taika Waititi Fans Have Strong Reactions to the Announcement That He’s Quitting Film
Yesterday, Taika Waititi took to Twitter to make a very important announcement: he's quitting filmmaking. Okay, so the Thor: Ragnarok director was just joking, but the tweet included a hilarious reasoning and fans (and celebrities) are loving it. According to Waititi, he wants to pursue a brand new career of sewing dolls. While some people find his creations to be super cute, others think they're a bit on the creepy side. Either way, the reactions to the director's tweet are priceless.
"I'm quitting film. It's the right thing to do when you can bring so much joy to the world with your sewing. Btw it's a rabbit and a snake and the frayed bits are on purpose. It's 'rustic'. And that's a tongue coming out of the snake's mouth not a tampon you smart arses," Waititi write in his post yesterday. You can check out the images of his creations in the post below:
I'm quitting film. It's the right thing to do when you can bring so much joy to the world with your sewing. Btw it's a rabbit and a snake and the frayed bits are on purpose. It's "rustic". And that's a tongue coming out of the snake's mouth not a tampon you smart arses. pic.twitter.com/NSsyCuxUN1— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 5, 2020
Since it went up last night, Waititi's tweet has over 48,000 likes and 3,500 retweets. Many people, including celebrities, commented on the post with some hilarious reactions, and here are some of our favorites...
Celebrity Endorsements
Probs a sewing show.— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 5, 2020
This Is No Time For Jokes, Taika
You scared the shit out of me whit "I'm quitting film"... Don't you ever do that, NEVER.— Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) April 5, 2020
And it's that a Rabbit? I thought it was a Bear.
Wise Up
NEED— Aimee Mann (@aimeemann) April 5, 2020
Where Can We Buy Them, Though?
your sewings are so cute!!!! if you sold them i would definitely buy one... or two..... or 18........— hay (@mcuwaititi) April 5, 2020
Not Everyone Is A Fan
The film world's loss is the sewing world's much greater loss— David Lamb (@davenlamb) April 5, 2020
Reminder That You Can Sew Dolls AND Make Movies
Looking forward to seeing this movie!! pic.twitter.com/hFRAyUcDqU— 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 (@jeremiahjw) April 5, 2020
The Ideas Keep Flowing
I expect to see these as movie props in whatever childrens room makes it into your future movies— Siv (@SivHDtweets) April 5, 2020
Here We Are
“I want Taika Waititi’s homemade blue snake” is not a sentence I ever thought I’d be saying but here we are.— 🌈Matteo Polk🖤⛓has a DEADLINE (@AshbelEro) April 5, 2020
The Real Deal
People were waiting to see what you’d do next that’d earn you another oscar but you just proved to us that film ain’t shit and sewing is the real deal .. i didn’t know i could stan you even more that I already do— mahoy (@TaikitaWaitiki) April 5, 2020
We're Waiting
You will make a killing on Etsy— Barbara Kelley (@bgkelley411) April 5, 2020
We're About To Become Making It Fans
Great, I have nothing on until 2035.— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 5, 2020
Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie.
Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.
