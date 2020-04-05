Taika Waititi Fans Have Strong Reactions to the Announcement That He’s Quitting Film

By Jamie Jirak

Yesterday, Taika Waititi took to Twitter to make a very important announcement: he's quitting filmmaking. Okay, so the Thor: Ragnarok director was just joking, but the tweet included a hilarious reasoning and fans (and celebrities) are loving it. According to Waititi, he wants to pursue a brand new career of sewing dolls. While some people find his creations to be super cute, others think they're a bit on the creepy side. Either way, the reactions to the director's tweet are priceless.

"I'm quitting film. It's the right thing to do when you can bring so much joy to the world with your sewing. Btw it's a rabbit and a snake and the frayed bits are on purpose. It's 'rustic'. And that's a tongue coming out of the snake's mouth not a tampon you smart arses," Waititi write in his post yesterday. You can check out the images of his creations in the post below:

Since it went up last night, Waititi's tweet has over 48,000 likes and 3,500 retweets. Many people, including celebrities, commented on the post with some hilarious reactions, and here are some of our favorites...

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

