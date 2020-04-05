Taika Waititi Fans Have Strong Reactions to the Announcement That He’s Quitting Film

Yesterday, Taika Waititi took to Twitter to make a very important announcement: he’s quitting filmmaking. Okay, so the Thor: Ragnarok director was just joking, but the tweet included a hilarious reasoning and fans (and celebrities) are loving it. According to Waititi, he wants to pursue a brand new career of sewing dolls. While some people find his creations to be super cute, others think they’re a bit on the creepy side. Either way, the reactions to the director’s tweet are priceless.

“I’m quitting film. It’s the right thing to do when you can bring so much joy to the world with your sewing. Btw it’s a rabbit and a snake and the frayed bits are on purpose. It’s ‘rustic’. And that’s a tongue coming out of the snake’s mouth not a tampon you smart arses,” Waititi write in his post yesterday. You can check out the images of his creations in the post below:

I’m quitting film. It’s the right thing to do when you can bring so much joy to the world with your sewing. Btw it’s a rabbit and a snake and the frayed bits are on purpose. It’s “rustic”. And that’s a tongue coming out of the snake’s mouth not a tampon you smart arses. pic.twitter.com/NSsyCuxUN1 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 5, 2020

Since it went up last night, Waititi’s tweet has over 48,000 likes and 3,500 retweets. Many people, including celebrities, commented on the post with some hilarious reactions, and here are some of our favorites…

Celebrity Endorsements

Probs a sewing show. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 5, 2020

This Is No Time For Jokes, Taika

You scared the shit out of me whit “I’m quitting film”… Don’t you ever do that, NEVER.

And it’s that a Rabbit? I thought it was a Bear. — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) April 5, 2020

Wise Up

NEED — Aimee Mann (@aimeemann) April 5, 2020

Where Can We Buy Them, Though?

your sewings are so cute!!!! if you sold them i would definitely buy one… or two….. or 18…….. — hay (@mcuwaititi) April 5, 2020

Not Everyone Is A Fan

The film world’s loss is the sewing world’s much greater loss — David Lamb (@davenlamb) April 5, 2020

Reminder That You Can Sew Dolls AND Make Movies

Looking forward to seeing this movie!! pic.twitter.com/hFRAyUcDqU — 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 (@jeremiahjw) April 5, 2020

The Ideas Keep Flowing

I expect to see these as movie props in whatever childrens room makes it into your future movies — Siv (@SivHDtweets) April 5, 2020

Here We Are

“I want Taika Waititi’s homemade blue snake” is not a sentence I ever thought I’d be saying but here we are. — 🌈Matteo Polk🖤⛓has a DEADLINE (@AshbelEro) April 5, 2020

The Real Deal

People were waiting to see what you’d do next that’d earn you another oscar but you just proved to us that film ain’t shit and sewing is the real deal .. i didn’t know i could stan you even more that I already do — mahoy (@TaikitaWaitiki) April 5, 2020

We’re Waiting

You will make a killing on Etsy — Barbara Kelley (@bgkelley411) April 5, 2020

We’re About To Become Making It Fans

Great, I have nothing on until 2035. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 5, 2020

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.