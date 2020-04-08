Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Guardians of the Galaxy

We're back! Well, we never really left thanks to the quarantine, but ComicBook.com returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe tonight with our latest Quarantine Watch Party featuring a unified viewing of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members collectively gathered around Twitter and synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. Special guests for tonight's party included none other than writer/director James Gunn, plus his brother Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket) to discuss the making of the movie and their favorite scenes therein. As usual we've collected the best reactions and memes from tonight's Guardians of the Galaxy Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a staple for fans around the country as we've already hosted joint viewings of other MCU staples including Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man: Homecoming plus other comic book movies like Birds of Prey, Deadpool, and Shazam! As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Check back here for more details on the next Quarantine Watch Party (we've got plans for Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman) and participate in the live-tweeting next time to see yourself featured on the next roundup!