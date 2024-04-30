X-Men '97 Clip Features a Summers Family Reunion

x-Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Cable spend some quality time together fighting Prime Sentinels in a new clip of X-Men '97. The fan-favorite animated series has been an instant hit for Disney+, delivering shocking moments like the birth of Baby Cable, the mutant massacre on Genosha, and a surprise appearance by Captain America. The last episode ended on a cliffhanger that revealed Bastion to be the master manipulator behind many of the season's events, but the X-Men always continue to fight back. They'll have some extra help in the form of Cable, who gets to team up with his father and mother (kind of) in a new clip.

"Don't screw with the Summers," a post from the Marvel Entertainment account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "Dive right into Marvel Animation's all-new #XMen97. New episode streaming tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus." The clip shows Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Cable riding in a sedan that's being chased by Prime Sentinels – humans who have been experimented on and now have Sentinel technology in their bodies. Bastion is using the Prime Sentinels in his attack on the X-Men, with Bolivar Trask being the most recent example.

The trio of X-Men work together in tandem to fight back against the Prime Sentinels, with Cyclops stating, "Ok, let's show these toasters why you don't screw with the Summers'. One of the major storylines in X-Men '97 involved the birth of Cable, aka Nathan Summers, and how Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor sent him to the future to save his life from the techno-organic virus. You can watch the X-Men '97 clip below.

Don’t screw with the Summers.



Dive right into Marvel Animation’s all-new #XMen97. New episode streaming tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus.

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 30, 2024

X-Men director breaks down heartbreaking midseason twist

Earlier we referenced the massacre on Genosha, which resulted in the deaths of Magneto and Gambit, among many others. While Magneto was revealed to still be alive in the last episode of X-Men '97, fans are still reeling over Gambit's tragic loss and sacrifice.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, X-Men '97 director Emi Yonemura spoke about wanting to earn the moment among the show's audience, instead of defaulting to misery.

"It was quite an honor to get assigned to that episode," Emi Yonemura told Phase Zero. "I knew that it was going to be quite an undertaking, and we never wanted it to feel like it was death for death's sake. I never wanted to feel like we were forcing the audience to cry, because there's nothing I hate more than trying to force that upon people. So I think the real challenge was earning it, and also by earning it, showing how much we love these characters, and we don't want to see them go. And from top down, it was always a pleasure to get, 'Okay. How is this new person on our crew going to react,' getting people's responses, and then going, 'Okay. We're doing it. We're doing something special here.' But we wanted to make sure that everything was earned."

New episodes of X-Men '97 stream on Wednesdays on Disney+.