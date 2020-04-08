Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Reveals Fun Secrets During Quarantine Watch Party

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party played host to Guardians of the Galaxy and its director James Gunn. Several cast and crew members popped in at various moments throughout, including Kraglin/Rocket actor Sean Gunn, Nebula actress Karen Gillan, and a later comment from Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt. In participating in the Quarantine Watch Party, Gunn shared details from his experience on the set of the film and his own perspective of certain scenes which hasn ever been revealed before. It was a two-hour education fest about one of Marvel's best movies and changed how viewers look at some of the sequences! Gunn is known well to his fans for his enthusiastic passion for the Guardians characters and his cast and crew let their love for him be heard on Tuesday night. Fans did the same, sharing thousands of tweets and creating a Worldwide trend on Twitter during the event. Despite being isolated in our homes during a time of uncertainty, Quarantine Watch Party provided an outlet where fans could come together to experience and celebrate something they love. Of course, it came with some fun new facts and information from Gunn throughout the event, and we have rounded up some of his best tweets from the Quarantine Watch Party below!

The Opening We shot this opening stuff with young Peter and his family on anamorphic lenses but not the rest of the film. To me I thought a lot of the beginning of Wizard of Oz. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 If you think the emotional opening moments of Guardians of the Galaxy look a bit different than the rest of the movie, you're right. Gunn intentionally set the sequence apart from the later parts of the film by using different lenses on his cameras.

Doggy Cameo That was my dog Dr. Wesley Von Spears (who passed away a month ago) with the little girl ghost. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 By now, many fans know that James Gunn loves his animals. Some are aware of this, but Gunn shared once again that his dog Von Spears appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. About six minutes into the movie, Von Spears can be seen in holographic form in the sequence where Star-Lord looks out at Morag. The pup even had his own cast member chair on set.

Rocket in Guardians Vol. 3 I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 Speaking of loving animals, Gunn is really going to get to showcase his love of Rocket Raccon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 if this tease is any indication. "A lot of this stuff," meaning the teases of his scarring and implants revealed when he was brought into the Kiln prison, "sets up what I've been planning for Rocket all along." Like the rest of the Guardians roster, Rocket has a troubled past and Gunn loves adding a humanity to the character. Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket’s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/F2tGn8XggD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Underwater Nightmare We did. We shot them underwater. It was a huge mistake. #neveragain #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/CRTJTIqIxK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 Some of the most impressive bits in Guardians of the Galaxy give an impression of weightlessness from being in space. Those sequence were shot underwater, Gunn revealed, and it was apparently not as much fun as one may have thought.

It's All Connected The ONLY thing Marvel asked me to include was a Thanos cameo and said maybe I could create an origin for the Infinity Stones. Other than that they were up for whatever and weren’t set on any one way to handle the characters. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/zZtcXF2ftw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 After appearing briefly in the post-credits scene of The Avengers, Thanos did not appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again until he had a conversation with Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite the inclusion of the character which was a centerpiece of Marvel's Infinity Saga being used to set up a story for the future, Gunn did not feel any creative restrictions. In fact, Gunn has so much freedom, he totally made up the Collector's history lesson about the Infinity Stones, which now has become an integral part of the MCU's mythology. Just made it up. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg https://t.co/d3JhoQ6c1D — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Changing Colors I forgot about this. It’s true (but not that late in post). I think it’s because halfway through Marvel decided the thing in Thor Dark World was a power Stone (as well as the other things that became power stones). But I like the purple way more!! #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg https://t.co/qhI7IXKTfJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 Speaking of the Infinity Stones, Gunn revealed that Ronan's Power Stone was originally going to be red. Marvel had the film change it to purple as the Reality Stone had recently debuted in Thor: The Dark World and was read in that film. If only Marvel knew Loki's scepter had th Mind Stone, it could have been yellow!

A Little Improv The “a bunch of jackasses standing in a circle” was a @seangunn improv. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 Although Gunn noted that the film was almost entirely scripted, he did admit there we a couple of improv spots along the way. One of them became a highlight of movie, seeing Sean Gunn stand up as Rocket Raccoon among the rest of the roster and declare them to be "a bunch of jackasses standing in a circle." Pratt also improvised one bit but allowed Gunn to think it was an accident until recently.

Better Effort In the first cut the Nova Corps seemed too hopeless against Ronan. So I added this interlocking nova ships thing, which we shot as additional photography. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 Although the Nova Corps was always going to be defeated by Ronan and his Dark Aster ship, it sounds like it wasn't always in such dramatic fashion. Gunn revealed that the Nova Corps went down a little too easily in an earlier draft of the movie so he went back and added their interlocking ship efforts later on.

Favorite Moment My favorite moment in the movie. I cry every time I see it (I’m teary now). It’s probably the first time Rocket has ever experienced physical tenderness in his life and the way he sinks into and accepts it kills me and makes me love Drax. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg pic.twitter.com/w5HyQ23WQm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020 Gunn pointed out earlier in the movie that each member of the Guardians of the Galaxy has a troubled past except for Drax. Shortly after losing his best friend Groot, Rocket sat with the sticks on the ground and was pet lovingly by Drax. It was the first moment Rocket had been shown physical affection in his entire life and he accepted it. Gunn called it his "favorite moment."