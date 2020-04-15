Mark Ruffalo Says Role in Marvel's She-Hulk Series Is "On the Table"

✖

Bruce Banner has gone through quite a journey over the years since becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Off-screen, Edward Norton kicked things off with a solo Hulk film, only to be replaced a couple of years later by Mark Ruffalo. On-screen, Banner and Hulk have fought with one another, been sent to space, lost themselves in one another's minds, and finally merged into one cohesive being, only to be nearly killed by the power of the Infinity Stones. Amidst all of this turmoil, Ruffalo's Banner has become a fan-favorite character in the popular franchise, and everyone hopes to see him again in the future. The upcoming She-Hulk TV series provides the best opportunity for a return.

Marvel announced last year that a She-Hulk series was in the works for Disney+, focusing on the story of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who takes on the Hulk mantle. There have been rumblings of Ruffalo reprising his role for the new series, but nothing concrete has been reported. While speaking to Variety for a new cover story, the actor confirmed that the opportunity is there, and discussions are being had.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

It would make sense for Ruffalo's Banner to appear in the She-Hulk series, but it will likely be expensive for him to have any sort of substantial role. In Avengers: Endgame, Banner finds a way to merge himself with the Hulk, permanently taking on the form of his inner-giant but keeping his own mind. That means there would be a ton of CGI and motion capture technology involved with his character.

At this time, there are no official discussions about a solo Hulk movie for Ruffalo, although both of his predecessors got the standalone treatment. That said, the actor does have his own ideas about where a Hulk movie could take his version of the character.

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” he continued. “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

