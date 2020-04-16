Marvel Fans Can’t Handle Rare Iron Man 3 Production Fact
Marvel fans didn’t know about this little known Iron Man 3 fact and they are reeling about the reveal on Twitter. Now, the third movie in the Robert Downey Jr.-led saga has been in almost constant conversation on Twitter since social distancing began. Not too many people were aware that Downey was not actually present for those final shots that closed the book on his solo story though. In fact, it’s a bit of a story, but that’s actually completely true in this case. Movie magic has come up a lot this week because of the CGI in Splash on Disney+, but Marvel Studios was working its own movie magic with Iron Man 3 all the way back in 2013.
For those who don’t know, Downey had an ankle injury on the set of the film. Production was halted for six weeks while he recovered. But, when Marvel saw that this was going to inhibit their ability to release the movie on May 3rd, they put another plan into action. Tony Stark could be in front of the camera, but it wouldn’t be Downey standing there by that cliff. Weta Digital, the VFX team responsible for the film, shot scenes with the help of a body double and then digitally patched the Iron Man star into the shots in post. This was a bit of a heavy lift, but absolutely necessary to get the movie out in time.
hi yeah, did you know that entire last scene of iron man 3 marvel made a cgi rdj and imposed it onto a body double because rdj was injured while shooting. pic.twitter.com/uLnzNJdkST— amy (@endgamevalkyrie) April 15, 2020
Iron Man 3 VFX supervisor Chris Townsend told IGN about the process. “Together with face replacement and full-body doubles, somewhere there was a solution to the problem of not having Robert Downey Jr. on set for the time,” he explained. “The collective VFX Supes and unit leads ran into a room as soon as the incident happened to try to ascertain what sequences could they shoot.”
“It was also very important with regards to VFX that they were able to collect background plates, data, lighting and lens info, and the rest of the crew were incredibly obliging with regards to that,” Townsend added. “We were able to reconstruct RDJ as Tony Stark onset, with the help of that body double and the facial captures we’d collected afterward.”
Did you notice Fake Tony in Iron Man 3? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses below:
