Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed his favorite superhero movie. Fans had the chance to ask a bunch of questions during a recent Instagram Q+A, and his top pick came up. In the end, Gunn selected Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Some may have expected him to go with one of his own films or a Marvel Studios creation, but it is hard to argue with Sony’s animated crowd-pleaser. Spider-Verse did well enough with critics and audiences to bring home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. A lot of fans have taken to calling it the best Spider-Man movie outright. Phil Lord and Chris Miller saw the potential in Miles Morales’ story early on.

“At that time, Miles was easily the most exciting character in the Marvel Universe. Oddly enough, around the same time, I went to the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York City — and love it or hate it — all his art is about other people’s work,” Lord explained in a previous interview. “It made me like, ‘We could perhaps create a post-modern Spider-Man.’ So, we leaned into this idea of a post-modern Spider-Man in this environment that has multiple spider-people from all of the comics.”

“His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that,” he added. “It’s a totally revolutionary style of animation as Tom was talking about, and it was too big of an opportunity for us to pass up.”

“It's his Brooklyn upbringing, it's his culture. He's half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he's a product of a happy and alive family, he's 13-years-old,” Miller recounted. “All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

Spider-Verse is headed for a sequel now, which is due out in 2022. With the kind of tease that was hiding after the movie, there had bett\er have been another one. So many fans now think highly of Miles Morales, when at the advent of the character, there was a question of why he existed. Well, there’s no doubt about that now, and the movie helped cement him as one of the most popular Spider-Characters in Marvel’s stable.

