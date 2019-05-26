Here’s What Alexander Skarsgard Could Look Like as the MCU’s Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely feature the live-action debut of Adam Warlock, one of the biggest cosmic characters in the Marvel mythos. Suffice to say, several fan artists have been hard at work trying to come up with good pieces of art showcasing potential suitors of the role. Fan art maestro BossLogic had previously come up with Warlock looks for both Zac Efron (Baywatch) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and now, the artist’s final Warlock piece features True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgård.

Again, the character is all but guaranteed to appear in the third Guardians flick, after having last been teased in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Despite being a major part of Jim Starlin’s Infinity Gauntlet, War, and Crusade comics of the early 1990s, the cosmic hero was withheld entirely from both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. When asked about the reasoning behind that, Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com that it was up to filmmaker James Gunn to introduce the character on the cosmic side of the MCU.

“We never considered introducing him,” Russo revealed. “I think that exists more in the Guardians universe. That would have to be a James Gunn thing.”

“But again, we just had too many characters on our plate,” he continues. “And you can’t introduce somebody who doesn’t have their own movie like [Captain] Marvel. You can’t just throw them into the final chapter of a book.”

Last year, Starlin — who championed much of the cosmic tales Warlock has been involved in — admitted he was unaware of what Marvel Studios’ exact plans with the character were in the immediate future.

“At the time we’re recording this, the third Guardians movie is on indefinite hold. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Starlin told Chuck Load of Comics at ACE Comic Con. “I have my suspicions who they’re going to use for a director, but I’m not in that loop, so my guess is as good as anything you read online.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.