Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Reacts to Space Force Uniforms

On December 20, 2019, the Trump Administration officially launched Space Force, the new US Military arm tasked with defending American democracy in space. Space Force launched with a modest staff of 200 people and a $40 million budget to cover its first year, and they just revealed the first look of their uniforms. The picture has sparked a lot of hilarious comments due to the uniform’s camouflage print. Many people have been asking why you’d need camouflage in space, which became a Twitter Moment that includes some great jokes about Star Wars‘ Endor and more. However, Clark Gregg, who is best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a hilarious guess as to why they chose the print.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” @SpaceForceDoD tweeted.

“Why is it camo,” @importantmeagan asked.

“To hide in space foliage,” Gregg explained.

You can see the tweet below:

To hide in space foliage. https://t.co/Za16kMRvDr — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) January 18, 2020

Soon after Space Force was announced, it was revealed that Steve Carell would be reteaming with The Office‘s Greg Daniels for a series about the new Military branch. In Space Force, Carell will be joined by co-stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies), Diana Silvers (Booksmart, MA), and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$). Recurring guest stars include Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asian) and Alex Sparrow (Unreal, The Vatican Tapes). BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) will direct two episodes of Space Force, including the pilot.

You can catch Gregg soon in the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD. Recently, executive producer Jeffrey Bell and co-showrunner Jed Whedon teased that the upcoming final season will be an explosive one.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

