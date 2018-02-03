‘Agents of SHIELD’: 7 Questions Season 5 Still Needs to Answer

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will be on hiatus for the next month, which means fans of the Marvel Television series will have plenty of time to ponder some of the lingering questions surrounding the show’s fifth season.

Here’s a quick recap of what’s happened so far:

After a life model decoy of Daisy Johnson tried to kill General Talbot and Phil Coulson used the power of the Ghost Rider to destroy AIDA and the Framework for good, an alien android called Enoch, acting on the behest of the Inhuman precog Robin Hinton, grabbed SHIELD away from a diner and sent them decades into the future using a Kree monolith.

Fitz was left behind because he wasn’t on Robin’s list. He was imprisoned at a military base for six months until being rescued by Lance Hunter. Together they found Enoch and Robin and learned about what happened to the rest of the SHIELD team. Fitz and Hunter then broke back into the military base and took the Zephyr One and Enoch’s cryo-sleep chamber so that Fitz could sleep away the decades and catch up with his friends in the future.

Together, the SHIELD team and some new allies were able to overthrow the Kree overlord Kasius who was running the Lighthouse, the last bastion of humanity, like an Inhuman farm. With the help of one of those Inhumans, Flint, SHIELD was also able to get back home. However, the team appears to be stuck in a time loop where, even after seeing the future, they return home and make the same mistakes that allow it to come to pass all over again.

The key mistake is trying to save Phil Coulson, who is apparently dying. This is what drives SHIELD, specifically Daisy Johnson, to destroy the world while trying to save it.

Here are the questions we most want to be answered in the coming episodes of Agents of SHIELD.

Will Daisy Destroy the Earth?

The agents of SHIELD’s trip to the future revealed to them that one of their own, Daisy Johnson, is responsible for “Quaking” the world apart.

Despite seeing the future, the SHIELD team always returns home and Daisy ends up destroying the Earth all over again.

Or does she? No one actually has footage of Daisy doing this. Deke only has this knowledge based on fragmented history he pieced together.

So does Quake really destroy the Earth? The last footage of her shows her storming off to do something, but there’s no footage of her actually quaking the planet apart and she never makes it back to tell her side of things.

However, the SHIELD team found lots of gravitonium being used on the lighthouse and on the remains of Earth, which is now ravished by gravity storms. Could there be more to this story than we know?

What’s killing Coulson?

In “Past Life,” the Yo-Yo from the future revealed to the Yo-Yo from the present that Phil Coulson is dying.

Fans also caught up a glimpse at a black scar that is spreading across Coulson’s chest and got the sense that he needs Daisy to step up an take his place as SHIELD’s leader in short order.

Not only that, but future Yo-Yo revealed that trying to save Coulson is what ultimately dooms the Earth.

Is this the debt that Coulson owes the Ghost Rider finally manifesting itself? And is there a way for SHIELD to save the Earth without sacrificing their leader?

Will Yo-Yo lose her arms?

The truth about Kasius’s seer was much more horrific than most fans expected.

This seer is actually Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, but from further along the time loop that the SHIELD team is currently trapped in.

Yo-Yo was killed and resurrected using Kree TAHITI technology several times over.

At some along the way, Yo-Yo’s arms were also amputated at the elbow.

So now the question is whether Yo-Yo can escape her grisly fate. There’s also the question of whether she’ll lose her arms either way.

Yo-Yo having her arms cut off is actually a reference to the character’s early days in the Marvel Comics Universe, so there’s potential for it to stick.

Have we seen the last of Flint?

Flint is a new Inhuman born on the Lighthouse in the future during SHIELD’s visit.

It turns out Flint was vital to SHIELD’s plans. It was only with Flint’s geokinetic powers that the Kree monolith was reassembled and SHIELD was able to go home.

Now that SHIELD has gone back in time, Flint is left to lead what remains of humanity. Is this the last we’ll see of Flint on Agents of SHIELD?

“Flint is a very refreshing character for this season, and also for the show to see someone so young deal with new powers, and I think his take on the world, and on morality, is very refreshing,” Coy Stewart, the actor who plays Flint, told Comicbook.com in an interview. “Also, I know that Marvel fans and Agents of SHIELD fans are very loyal, so they’ll just have to keep that loyalty going and wait and see. I’ve been checking my Twitter, and a lot of fans have been asking me that same question, and you just gotta watch. You just gotta watch. That’s all I can say.

Will Fitz and Simmons get married?

Fitz and Simmons have the longest, most tragic, and most touching love story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While they started as friends, it was pretty apparent that Fitz and Simmons had a spark.

That spark ignited and the love was so strong that even being on different planets a galaxy apart couldn’t keep them from one another.

In Season Five, they were separated by decades of time, but Fitz still found his way back to Simmons.

Once reunited, Fitz and Simmons decided to get married. However, things have changed. They’ve both been through a lot and Fitz has been forced to embrace a dark side that may be off-putting to Simmons. There’s still a lot for this couple to unpack.

Who is Ruby?

It was announced late last year that Disney Channel star Dove Cameron would be a special guest star on this season of Agents of SHIELD.

Cameron’s character was kept under wraps and there’s been a lot of mystery swirling around who the character is.

We now know that Cameron’s character is named Ruby and that she’s the daughter of the high-ranking officer from the Blue Raven base that murdered two of her own subordinates for disappointing her.

We also know that Ruby is cunning and very interested in Daisy Johnson. But that’s all we know. How will Ruby factor into the remaining episodes of Agents of SHIELD?

What is going on at Blue Raven?

As mentioned, Ruby is the daughter of a high-ranking officer at Blue Raven military base.

However, Blue Raven seems to be more than just your typical military installation.

When SHIELD went missing, and Fitz was left behind, he was imprisoned at Blue Raven. The episode “Rewind” also revealed that the installation is where SHIELD’s equipment, including the Zephyr One, was stashed away.

They also use some protocol that isn’t typical military. For example, shooting subordinates who mess a mission.

On top of that, there’s the mysteriously masked woman from the “All the Comforts of Home” trailer. We don’t know for sure that she’s from Blue Raven, but she’s leading a squad that appears military though she appears to be something more.