Agents of SHIELD: Who Died in the Season Finale?

The two-part season finale of Agents of SHIELD has finally aired and added a few more casualties to a season that saw plenty of death. There were a couple of close calls (we thought Yo-Yo was a goner) and surprises, but here are the people who died during the final two episodes…

Trevor Khan. Another new agent down for the count. This season saw a lot of new team members who ended up becoming red shirts. We were hoping Khan (Shainu Bala) would stick around, especially since he shared a last name with a prominent Marvel character. After stealing Deke’s girlfriend, Sequoia, who was played by showrunner, Maurissa Tancharoen, we were hoping to see the extremely attractive couple together again before the series was done, but that dream is now just as dead as Agent Khan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Izel. This season’s big bad was thwarted by Agent Melinda May, who killed her with a special sword just as the Earth was about to be doomed for good. Izel (Karolina Wydra) had a great run as the season’s villain, and while we’re not surprised by her death, we’re definitely sad to see her go.

Sarge. This season of Agents of SHIELD tricked us into thinking Sarge (Clark Gregg) would become the new Coulson, but it just wasn’t so. In fact, Coulson is now back as an LMD with enchanted Chromicom technology. Sarge was struggling with the memories of the non-corporeal being inside him as well as Coulson’s, but ultimately chose the side of evil. He was eventually taken out by Daisy, who quaked him, and Mack, who cut him in half. RIP Sarge, we will miss your rugged style and sinister charm.

Melinda May (just for a moment). Phew, that was scary! Sarge stabbed May (Ming-Na Wen) and sent her through a portal where her wounds instantly healed, so she was able to fight Izel. However, when she came back through, her wounds returned and she died in Daisy’s arms. However, at that exact moment, Jemma rushed in and shot her up with some future technology in order to bring her back to life. We haven’t seen the revived May yet, but future Jemma is all business and we trust her.

How did you feel about the season finale? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

The first five seasons of Agents of SHIELD are streaming on Netflix, and half of season six is currently available on Hulu.