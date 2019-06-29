Agents of SHIELD Says Goodbye to SPOILER (For Now)

In this week’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Todlja,” FitzSimmons (Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge) were put through yet another near death experience after they became stranded on the planet Kiston once again with Enoch (Joel Stoffer). In a horrifying guillotine game run by Mr. Kiston (Anthony Michael Hall), the two were nearly decapitated before being bought and rescued by newcomer, Izel (Karolina Wydra). Now, the duo are headed back to Earth with their new companion, which means it was time to say goodbye to an old one: Enoch.

In an extremely heartwarming scene, Enoch said his goodbyes to FitzSimmons as he ventured off to find a new home for his people, the Chronicoms, now that he knows the couple is safe. However, he gave them a device to contact him in case of an emergency, so we’re hoping that means we’ll get to see Enoch again before the season is through.

Enoch grew a lot this season, learning how to let loose and break some rules. After learning some hard lessons while gambling a few episodes back, the character finally figured out how to bluff, leaving us with some wonderful final words:

“I will not miss you very much, Leopold Fitz… I am bluffing.”

Enoch made his Agents of SHIELD debut in the premiere episode of season five. In fact, the season kicked off with a great montage of his daily route. The Chronicom was tasked with helping Fitz get to the future once the rest of the team was sent via monolith. The version of Enoch who ended up in the future with Fitz sacrificed himself, but much like Fitz, there was another version of him in space in the current timeline. This season, the two have seen some adventures and became unexpected pals in the process.

Currently, Stoffer isn’t listed on IMDB past tonight’s episode, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see him again in the future. Do you think Enoch will return this season? Tell us in the comments!

